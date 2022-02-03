FC Halifax Town: "I've got a point to prove," says Shaymen's new signing Thomas

Jamie Thomas. Photo: Marcus Branston

The midfielder joined the Championship club last summer after impressing on trial from Bamber Bridge, but made just one appearance for them this season, as a late substitute back in August.

Thomas, who made his Halifax debut as a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win at Dagenham and Redbridge, is determined to make the most of his opportunity at The Shay.

"I'm very hungry, I've got a point to prove, to the people at this club, to the people at Preston, to everyone. I've got a point to prove, more importantly, to myself," he said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Thomas. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I've got to hit the ground running and help the team with this promotion push."

Thomas added: "I believe I can play at a high level, I think it's just about proving it to the people out there and to myself as well."

When asked how his move to Halifax came about, Thomas said: "It was pretty random, I just got a phone call, the gaffer rang me and asked what I thought about the move and if I wanted to be part of it.

"I'd spoken to the manager at Preston who said it'd be good for me to go out and get some game-time on loans, so I've been looking for a loan in this window and this is a good opportunity for me."

And Thomas' first impressions of The Shaymen have been very positive.

"The dressing room, straight away I've noticed what a great bunch of lads they are, very welcoming," he said.

"I'd probably go as far to say it's probably the best bunch I've met.

"Everyone's very close, we have standards that I've learned already, on and off the pitch, which should carry through to our performances."

Thomas says he can see why Town have performed so well this season.

"You can. As individuals we've got some really good players, and as a team, they're an even better team collectively," he said.

"Everyone knows their roles, everyone knows what jobs they've got to do."

Thomas started his career at Blackpool's academy, where he was released aged 14.

He then went to play Sunday League for a year before joining Bolton Wanderers, where he did his scholarship.

He moved to Burnley aged 19, where he stayed for two years before a brief spell out of the game due to personal reasons.

He then resumed his career in non-league, playing for AFC Blackpool and Bamber Bridge prior to his move to Preston.

He says his experience of academy football and the non-league game has been a useful education.

"I think that's going to stand me in good stead because I know what it's like playing at a Championship club and I know what it's like playing at a club in the tenth tier, so it should only bode well for me," he said.

Despite only playing once for the club, Thomas says he learned a lot from his time at Preston.

"As everyone would expect, it's a different world, once you get to that sort of level," he said.

"The standards every day in training, the sharpness, the mental sharpness is a big one that I learned, you've got to be mentally prepared every single day, more than I've ever experienced."

"I'm very thankful to Preston because they saw something in me when nobody else really did.

"I've just taken the opportunity and I can happily say I've given my all and I'll continue to do that wherever I am, 110 per cent, nothing less."

Thomas says he has developed as a player because of his experience at the Championship side.

"Without a doubt, it made me rediscover the belief in myself, to know that I can train with those sorts of players, that calibre of players, day in, day out," he said.

"It has helped me.

"When you get released and you're starting back up in the tenth tier, it can shoot your confidence, so when you've got a club like that who believe in you, then it's a massive boost."

Thomas says he doesn't have a best position, but is comfortable as a number 10, in central midfield, or even up-front.

"I'd like to think I'll try and do things that excite them, unexpected things," he said when asked what the Halifax fans can expect from him.

"I'll give 110 per cent for this club, day in, day out, that's what I'm about, working hard for the team, for myself.

"I want to score goals, that's a big part of my game, and if I can do that I'm sure that'll help the team."

And despite only joining The Shaymen last week, Thomas has already seen enough to convince him the club can go all the way in the race for promotion.

"100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt," he said.

"The team spirit and the togetherness of the lads will carry through, and it'll show.