FC Halifax Town: Local families sought to provide accommodation for youth-team players

Steve Nichol

Ideally a family would be situated within reasonable distance of Halifax town centre.

A full agreement would be reached with the family (including payment).

Provisionally a host family would be required to provide a room and some meals depending on the player’s training schedule.

As part of the recruitment process the club would complete visits to determine the suitability of location and to ensure that the home meets the requirements for hosting a young player with the football club.

A DBS Enhanced Criminal Record Check will be required to ensure a suitable and safe environment.

If you are interested in applying to provide a caring 'home away from home' email Steve Nichol at [email protected] or call 07572 154 200.

Nichol, who is the club's head of youth, junior and community football development, said: “We offer a very attractive youth team programme but often location can be a stumbling block, we are seeking additional ways in which we can extend our recruitment and bring talented young players to the club and would welcome discussions with any interested families.”

FC Halifax Town's under 19s will face Eastleigh in the National League Football Academy League Cup final.

The game will be played at Worcester Warriors, Sixways Stadium in Worcester on Wednesday May 4, 7pm kick-off.

It will be part of a double header on the day as Gateshead will take on North Leigh in the National League U19 Alliance League Cup final at 2pm.