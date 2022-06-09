FC Halifax Town marksman Waters reunited with Wild after signing for Barrow AFC

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions for FC Halifax Town last year and has followed in the footsteps of former Town boss Pete Wild, who joined Barrow at the end of last month.

Waters, who takes up the number 9 shirt at The Dunes Hotel Stadium next season, posted on Twitter: "I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Halifax Town.

"I've absolutely loved playing for the club this season and was devastated that we couldn't quite get over the line in the end.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Waters. Pic: Marcus Branston

"To the fans, thank you for your incredible support - I hope you can understand my decision to leave.

"To the staff, thank you for giving me the platform to play again and revive my love for the game.

"To the players, thank you for a season to remember. You made every day a joy to come in and I've made friends for life."

Town revealed Waters' departure on Twitter posting: "Waters joined from Torquay United following their play-off heartbreak. The forward went on to make 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring a career best of 20 goals in a single season.

"We wish Bill and his family all the best."