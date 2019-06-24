FC Halifax Town: Midfielder Earing is Shaymen’s first summer signing

FC Halifax Town have announced 20-year-old midfielder Jack Earing as their first signing of the summer.

Earing joins The Shaymen from Bolton Wanderers, where he came through the club’s academy, on a one-year-deal.

He made his Bolton debut in their Football League Trophy defeat to Everton under 23s in August 2016, before playing in a 2-1 win over Crewe and a 3-0 defeat at West Ham in the League Cup at the start of the 2017-18 season.

The midfielder was also a member of the Bolton team that won the Professional Development League National Title in 2017-18.

In January, Earing joined Curzon Ashton on loan in the Northern Premier League Division One North