Jamie Cooke charges down James Montogomery for the only goal as FC Halifax Town beat Gateshead to lift the FA Trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Jamie Cooke scored the only goal as FC Halifax Town got their hands on the trophy for the second time in seven years at the home of football. Here’s how we rated the exceptional team performance:

Sam Johnson

Arguably the star of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy journey, including two penalty saves in the dramatic semi-final shootout victory at Altrincham, and the only surviving member of the 2016 Wembley-winning squad. Hardly having a touch in the first 25 minutes before sprinting 30 yards out of his goal to clear a long ball into touch. Hesitant on one first half occasion when Owen Bailey had a free header in the six yard box, following a corner which Town failed to clear, but it looped safely over the bar. He then watched on as a harmless Adam Campbell effort sailed wide at the start of the second half - from the same area, and time, in which Scott McManus struck the only goal in the 2016 final. Commanding as ever but did not have to face a shot on target until a tame Kamil Conteh effort with ten minutes remaining. He had to be at his alert best, however, to keep out Campbell’s powerful drive which was destined for the far corner. 7

Jack Senior

A proud moment for the Halifax lad, leading his hometown team out at Wembley, wearing the number ‘3’ like cult hero McManus did seven years ago. Didn’t get near to producing a magic goalscoring moment like the former left-back, but produced a great tackle on Campbell in the seventh minute which will have given him a huge confidence booster. Solid. An even prouder moment to lift the trophy at the end. 7

Jamie Stott

At the heart of a Halifax defence which stood up firmly against Gateshead’s second half attempts to get back into the game. 7

Jesse Debrah

A threat at both ends. Produced two testing long throws in the first half for the Heed defence to nervously deal with while being at his own brilliant defensive best to thwart Dan Ward at the start of the second half. However, it came with a price, as he injured himself in the process and his dream Wembley appearance was prematurely ended. Received a deserved standing ovation from the Town fans. 7

Tylor Golden

A superb performance from the right-wing back, befitting of the occasion. Showed creativity to find Rob Harker with a delightful ball but the striker was flagged offside. He tried again moments later but Harker couldn’t get a shot away. Linked up well with Milli Alli on several occasions while also keeping Ward in his back pocket. Courier’s player of the match. 8

Angelo Cappello

Had a good battle with Robbie Tinkler and got the Shaymen’s first shot off in anger in the 36th minute but it didn’t trouble James Montgomery. Booked for a foul on Greg Olley and replaced by Matt Warburton in the second half. 7

Jack Hunter

A fairly quiet game but had a glorious chance to extend Halifax’s lead in the second half when forcing a great save from Montomery from point-blank range. Would have given Town a far more comfortable ending. 7

Harvey Gilmour

Energetic and threw himself in the way of anything, including a goalbound effort from the edge of the area at the end of the first half to preserve Town’s lead. 7

Jamie Cooke

The match winner. Showed pure tenacity and determination to charge down a Montgomery clearance after Louis Storey had sold his goalkeeper short. We all know what happened next. The ball hit the relentless Cooke and looped into an empty net. It wasn’t the prettiest of goals, but who cares? It occurred at the same end in which McManus scored his wonder goal in the 2016 edition. They all count at Wembley. Some lovely touches throughout and a tremendous work rate. 8

Milli Alli

Looked dangerous every time he had the ball but not successful every time in terms of end product. Drove forward in the second half which resulted in Town’s first ‘deliberate’ shot on target before switching to left-wing back where he did an assured job. 7

Rob Harker

Superb, dazzling twinkle-tow footwork and was difficult for the Gateshead defence to contain. Offside flag saved his blushes from six yards and then came agonisingly to controlling a Golden through ball. A great shift. 7

Subs

Luke Summerfield - 7

Matt Warburton - 7

