In a Tweet, The Shaymen said: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Allen hasn't appeared in any of Town's pre-season games and will now be jetting off to Majorca, where the show is filmed.

Jamie Allen. Photo: Marcus Branston