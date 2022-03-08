FC Halifax Town say they will take appropriate action as Dorset Police investigate reports of racist and homophobic comments by two Shaymen fans

Reports say that two Halifax fans were removed from the ground by police following allegations of a racially aggravated comment and a homophobic comment.

In a statement, Dorset Police said: "It is reported that two people were asked to leave the ground during a match between Weymouth FC and FC Halifax Town on the afternoon of Saturday 5 March 2022 at the Bob Lucas Stadium in Weymouth.

"It is reported that one made a racially aggravated comment and the second person made a homophobic comment.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Halifax Town

"Enquiries are underway into both reported incidents. Dorset Police condemns hate crime of all forms and we are committed to investigating offences of this nature."

FC Halifax Town commented: "The club does not condone homophobic, racist or any other abuse and nor will it be tolerated.

"We are currently working with West Yorkshire Police and Dorset Police to understand the details of the alleged incident on Saturday and we will then take the appropriate course of action."

Speaking to the Dorset Echo, Weymouth FC chairman, Ian White said: "I was immediately made aware of the incident during the game about the away fans being ejected.

"We do not tolerate that sort of behaviour. Everyone at the club is against racism and homophobic behaviour.

"We want to stamp out of forms of it in football and life in general.