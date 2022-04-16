FC Halifax Town: "Set-pieces will be massive on Monday," warns Town boss Wild ahead of Chesterfield clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wild was left disappointed at the way The Shaymen conceded from a free-kick in Friday's 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

And he says his side will have to tighten up in that area in Monday's televised clash against their promotion rivals.

Town are third in the National League, two places and four points above Chesterfield.

When asked what kind of game he is expecting against The Spireites, Wild said: "Nip and tuck, really tight, physical game. Set-pieces will be massive on Monday, and they're something we'll have to defend better than the goal we conceded on Friday.

"They've got quality all over the pitch, Cooky's (Paul Cook) an excellent manager.

"For him to want to come and manage at this level shows how far the league's progressed.

"It should be another great game down The Shay, two really good football sides who want to do their best."

On whether it will be an advantage for Chesterfield not to have played on Friday, Wild said: "It can be, but I honestly don't think it matters because Altrincham hadn't played for three weeks, and you wouldn't say they were fitter than us."

Wild said defender Jack Senior had a chance of being available for Monday's game.

"Yeah, he certainly has, I just didn't think he was ready (for Altrincham)," Wild said.

"I know with Jack that if he doesn't argue back with me then he knows I'm right, and he didn't argue back on Thursday, so I think I got it right."

On midfielder Jamie Thomas, Wild said: "He just wasn't in the squad, but he's fit and pushing to try and get back in the squad as soon as he can."

Wild said the same was the case for defender Jay Benn.

The Town boss said midfielder Jamie Cooke trained on Thursday, leaving Jamie Allen as his only absentee.