FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild bookies’ joint-favourite for Rochdale job
FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild is the bookies’ joint-favourite to become the next Rochdale manager.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:28 am
Wild is ranked as joint-favourite for the job alongside former Ipswich defender and Colchester and Swindon manager John McGreal. He and Wild are both priced at 9/4 with BetVictor and at 5/2 with SkyBet.
Other front-runners with the bookmakers include former Rochdale manager Keith Hill, former Rochdale players Tony Elis and Jim McNulty.
Rochdale were relegated from League One last season, and previous boss Brian Barry-Murphy left the club at the end of last month.