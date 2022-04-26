FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild issues injury update

Bradbury missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Southend due to a knee injury he sustained late on in Town's 2-0 win against Chesterfield last Monday.

The initial diagnosis was he could be out for around six weeks but Wild says it may not be as severe as that.

"He's progressing well," Wild said. "He's targeting the last game of the season, we'll leave him with that target and see if he reaches it."

Tom Bradbury. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wild said fellow defender Niall Maher suffered an abductor (hip) injury in the defeat at Southend, which forced him off in the second-half.

"He's sore, we'll have a look at him across the week and see how he does ahead of the weekend," Wild said.

"He was complaining at half-time that he couldn't jump and it didn't get any better so we had to make the change."

The Town boss said injuries such as these were why reinforcements were signed earlier this year to bolster his squad.

"We wanted two players in every position, so that's why we brought players in, to make sure we had strength-in-depth," he said.

The obvious contender to replace Maher should he not feature against Yeovil on Saturday would be loanee Pierce Bird, who Wild would have no qualms about handing his first Halifax start to.