FC Halifax Town: Shaymen captain Clarke leaves the club

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors, The Shay, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Nathan Clarke

Clarke’s contract expired at the end of the season, and his departure brings to an end his three years at The Shay.

The 37-year-old joined his hometown club from Grimsby in the summer of 2018 and completed his 20th season as a professional in the 2020-21 campaign.

He made more than 100 league appearances for The Shaymen, and took over as skipper from Matty Brown at the start of last season, missing part of the campaign through a career-threatening eye injury.