FC Halifax Town: Shaymen drawn against Notts County in FA Trophy
FC Halifax Town will face Notts County at home in the fifth round of the FA Trophy.
The game will take place on Saturday, February 12, with the winner receiving £6,000 and a place in the quarter-finals.
Town beat former boss Billy Heath's Alfreton on penalties on Saturday after a 1-1 draw at the Impact Arena.
The fifth round opponents Notts County beat Eastleigh 2-1 at home in the fourth round on Saturday, and have already lost 3-2 at The Shay this season. Town were 2-0 down in that game, and down to 10 men, but came back to win thanks to Matty Warburton's winner in the tenth minute of added time.
County are fourth in the National League.