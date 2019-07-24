FC Halifax Town: Shaymen forced to cancel Saturday’s friendly with Salford

The Shay Stadium, Halifax
FC Halifax Town have been forced to cancel their friendly with Salford at The Shay on Saturday.

It is the latest in a series of disruptions to Halifax’s pre-season preparations, after their first warm-up match with Frickley was called-off, before scheduled home matches with Doncaster and Darlington were moved to their opponents’ venues.

Town say they will play a behind-closed-doors game instead on Saturday.

Calderdale Council have previously stated that the Shay pitch’s problem is that the grass roots are not going deep enough, there’s also a very high sand content and there needs to be more fibre in the pitch.

Their National League season begins on August 3 with a trip to Ebbslfeet.