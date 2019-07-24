FC Halifax Town: Shaymen forced to cancel Saturday’s friendly with Salford

FC Halifax Town have been forced to cancel their friendly with Salford at The Shay on Saturday.

It is the latest in a series of disruptions to Halifax’s pre-season preparations, after their first warm-up match with Frickley was called-off, before scheduled home matches with Doncaster and Darlington were moved to their opponents’ venues.

Town say they will play a behind-closed-doors game instead on Saturday.

Calderdale Council have previously stated that the Shay pitch’s problem is that the grass roots are not going deep enough, there’s also a very high sand content and there needs to be more fibre in the pitch.

Their National League season begins on August 3 with a trip to Ebbslfeet.