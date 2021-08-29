FC Halifax Town: Shaymen go for back-to-back wins against Altrincham
FC Halifax Town play their second game in three days on Bank Holiday Monday when they host Altrincham at The Shay.
Town go into the game on the back of their first win of the season on Saturday, having beaten Woking 3-2.
Wild said Jay Benn was taken off with cramp at Woking, and that Luke Summerfield, who was also substituted, has had a swollen knee, but both are expected to be fine for Monday’s game.
Dom Tear is out for a couple of weeks with a twisted ankle.
“We’ll have to have a think about Monday and the legs, where we need to strengthen and what we need to do,” Wild said after that win at Woking.
“And I need to watch Altrincham, then I’ll start to make my mind up on what we do.”
When asked if changes should be expected for the Altrincham game, Wild said: “It depends how we recover, it depends what I see of Altrincham, it depends what I think we need to be better at.”
On any possible further additions to his squad, the Town boss said: “Not at the moment. We have been working on a couple of things that we’d have liked to have come off but they haven’t yet.
“When that window shuts next week we’ll probably be in a better place to do a bit.”
Follow all the action from Monday’s game on the Courier’s live blog, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.