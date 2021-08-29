FC Halifax Town: Shaymen go for back-to-back wins against Altrincham

Halifax Town manager Pete Wild making a point at pre season training in Leeds.

Town go into the game on the back of their first win of the season on Saturday, having beaten Woking 3-2.

Wild said Jay Benn was taken off with cramp at Woking, and that Luke Summerfield, who was also substituted, has had a swollen knee, but both are expected to be fine for Monday’s game.

Dom Tear is out for a couple of weeks with a twisted ankle.

“We’ll have to have a think about Monday and the legs, where we need to strengthen and what we need to do,” Wild said after that win at Woking.

“And I need to watch Altrincham, then I’ll start to make my mind up on what we do.”

When asked if changes should be expected for the Altrincham game, Wild said: “It depends how we recover, it depends what I see of Altrincham, it depends what I think we need to be better at.”

On any possible further additions to his squad, the Town boss said: “Not at the moment. We have been working on a couple of things that we’d have liked to have come off but they haven’t yet.

“When that window shuts next week we’ll probably be in a better place to do a bit.”