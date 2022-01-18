FC Halifax Town: Shaymen receive funding to support community engagement projects

Steve Nichol

The grant is part of wider investment from the Premier League which comes in the form of the Return of Supporters Fund.

This funding enabled eligible clubs in EFL League One and Two, the National League (Step 1) and the Women’s Super League to apply for funding for fan-engagement projects ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The initiative awarded funding through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) to support activities and events designed to strengthen the relationship between clubs and their fans.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Youth, Junior and Community Football Development at FC Halifax Town, Steve Nichol, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding.

“It will enable the Foundation to improve fan and community engagement through specific match day opportunities and develop non-match day fan engagement with a focus on hard-to reach young people, promoting mental and physical well-being.

“This project will help to bring FC Halifax Town to the local community, ensuring young people and families become aware of what the club offers and hopefully inspire many in the local community to want to come to games and be part of the club.”

The funding will help support the return of the schools’ half time competition at Town home games.

It will also mean a small number of targeted local community groups will be invited to attend Halifax fixtures and will allow Town’s partner local charity, Invictus Wellbeing, to deliver an initiative that gets young people with mental health issues active and engaged with the club, whilst supporting them with their emotional wellbeing and physical health.