FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign defender on loan from next opponents King's Lynn

Pierce Bird

The deal is for the rest of the season and bolsters Town boss Pete Wild's defensive options in his squad.

The 22-year-old made his professional debut for Notts County in November 2017. He made 26 appearances for The Magpies between then and leaving the club in 2020, and also had loan spells at Alfreton, Leek Town, Grantham and Boston in that time.

He then joined Eastleigh, where he made 29 league appearances last season and helped them to a ninth placed finish.

Last summer he joined King's Lynn, where he has played 13 times in the National League this season.