FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign midfielder on loan from Preston North End

Jamie Thomas (right). Photo: Getty Images

Thomas, 25, joined Preston last summer from non-league outfit Bamber Bridge after impressing on trial, earning a one-year deal.

But he has found first-team opportunities limited this season, with a change of manager not helping his cause either.

His only appearance for Preston has been in their League Cup win at Mansfield in August, when he came on as a late substitute.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas was at Blackpool, Bolton and Burnley as a youngster, making his first-team debut on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United in 2016, making seven appearances.

He then played in non-league for Squires gate, AFC Blackpool and Bamber Bridge before his move to Preston.

Thomas has also played for Wales under 19's.