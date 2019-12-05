FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign striker on loan from Forest Green

FC Halifax Town have signed Forest Green Rovers forward Shawn McCoulsky on a month’s loan.

The news comes after the departure of striker Dayle Southwell to Boston United on a month’s loan.

McCoulsky started his career at Dulwich Hamlet, and after a short spell on loan with Walton Casuals, he attracted the attention of Bristol City, from where he had loan spells at Weston Super Mare, Torquay, Bath, Newport and Southend. At Newport, he rose to national prominence when he came off the bench to score the winner as the club knocked Leeds out of the FA Cup third round in January 2018. He also came off the bench in both matches against Tottenham in the following round. The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in 35 games that season for Newport, and had one of the best goals per minute ratios in the Football League, with a goal every 143 minutes. He was then on loan at Southend during the first half of the following season (2018-19), scoring four goals in 22 appearances, predominantly from the bench. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Forest Green in January this year, but is yet to score for them. He has been on loan at Bromley earlier this season, scoring once, in their 2-1 home win over Notts County in September. Halifax boss Pete Wild said: “He’s 6ft 2in, big centre-forward. As everybody knows I’ve been trying to get some help for Tobi (Sho-Silva) and share the burden. “Shawn will join us for a month and Dayle will go and get some match fitness for a month, and hopefully he can get back to where he was. “He’s been on a couple of loans, I remember him playing against us for Oldham last year when he was at Forest Green and I thought he was a good player. “I’ve got a good relationship with Mark Cooper and I’ve known Shawn’s been available for a while. But I had to move someone out to get someone in because my budget is maxed. Hopefully he’ll add to what we’ve already got.”