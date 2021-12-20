FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to face Alfreton away in FA Trophy if they beat Bradford Park Avenue

FC Halifax Town have been drawn away to Alfreton Town in the FA Trophy if they beat Bradford Park Avenue.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:39 pm
FC Halifax Town

Town's game at Park Avenue was postponed on Saturday due to heavy fog, and will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) night at 7.45pm.

Whoever wins will play Alfreton on Saturday, January 15.

Alfreton are managed by former Halifax boss Billy Heath and have former Town players Josh Wilde, Josh Clackstone and Dayle Southwell in their squad.

They are currently ninth in the National League North.

