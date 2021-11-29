FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to face trip to Bradford Park Avenue or Marine in FA Trophy
FC Halifax Town have been drawn against either Bradford Park Avenue or Marine in the third round of the FA Trophy.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:23 pm
The game will be played on Saturday, December 18.
Park Avenue are 18th in the National League North and are managed by ex-Halifax captain Mark Bower, while Marine, who are top of the Northern Premier League West, are managed by Halifax’s former caretaker boss Neil Young.
Bradford and Marine were due to face each other in the FA Trophy on Saturday but the game was postponed due to the bad weather, and they will instead play their game tonight (Monday).
There are no replays at this stage of the competition so the Bradford v Marine game and the match involving Halifax will go straight to penalties if it finishes as a draw.