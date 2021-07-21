FC Halifax Town: Shaymen unveil new home kit for 2021-22 season

The launch of the kit, which is made from recycled ocean plastic, comes as principal sponsor Core Facility Services have renewed their deal for two more years.

The new kit features high performance sports fabric made from upcycled plastic bottles reclaimed from the sea and beaches.

Core managing director Colette Watts said the switch to recycled fabric made Halifax Town a perfect fit for their firm, which helps local businesses become more sustainable.

She said: “Our teams work hard to help local businesses become more sustainable by helping them reduce energy consumption and control cost through effective energy and waste management and IT infrastructure planning.

“The fact that the new kits reuse ocean plastic really sits well with our mission to make it easier for firms to recycle and reduce their impact on the environment.

“After a difficult year for business and sport, it’s more important than ever for us to show our support for our local club not just for the upcoming season but for the one after that too, giving them financial certainty as they rebuild after the pandemic.

“We’re delighted to be renewing our sponsorship for the Shaymen and can’t wait to see them in action.”

Town chairman David Bosomworth said: “As we move into the 21/22 campaign, we’re absolutely delighted that Core has shown their commitment to the football club for a further two years.

“After a stormy 16 months the support we’re receiving from Core is even more integral to the football club and we’re extremely grateful to Gareth, Colette and their team.”

Town’s commercial director John Williams said: “I’m really pleased to be able to work with Core in my new role and I’m looking forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship through the new season.”