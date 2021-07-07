FC Halifax Town: Shaymen will kick-off new season at home to Maidenhead

FC Halifax Town v Woking, The Shay, Tuesday, April 27. Photo: Marcus Branston.

The Shaymen are then away at Woking the following Saturday, before hosting Altrincham at The Shay on August Bank Holiday Monday.

September sees long away trips to Yeovil, Boreham Wood, on a Tuesday night, and Aldershot, with a tough month also including home games against Southend, who were relegated from League Two last season, and highly-fancied Stockport.

Town are at home to recently-relegated Grimsby Town on Boxing Day, and travel to Grimsby on January 2 for the return fixture, either side of a trip to Chesterfield on December 28.

Halifax finish the season with a tricky-looking trip to Stockport, with Aldershot their final opponents at The Shay the week before.

Town’s fixture list for the season in full is:

Sat Aug 21 Maidenhead United H

Sat Aug 28 Woking A

Mon Aug 30 Altrincham H

Sat Sep 4 Yeovil Town A

Sat Sep 11 Southend United H

Tue Sep 14 Boreham Wood A

Sat Sep 18 Stockport County H (Emirates FA Cup 2Q)

Sat Sep 25 Aldershot Town A

Sat Oct 2 Barnet A (Emirates FA Cup 3Q)

Tue Oct 5 Notts County H

Sat Oct 9 Weymouth H

Sat Oct 16 (Emirates FA Cup 4Q)

Sat Oct 23 Solihull Moors A

Tue Oct 26 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat Oct 30 Bromley A

Sat Nov 6 (Emirates FA Cup 1)

Sat Nov 20 Dover Athletic A

Tue Nov 23 Wrexham H

Sat Nov 27 Torquay United A (Buildbase FA Trophy 2)

Sat Dec 4 King’s Lynn Town H (Emirates FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 11 Wealdstone A

Sat Dec 18 (Buildbase FA Trophy 3)

Sun Dec 26 Grimsby Town H

Tue Dec 28 Chesterfield A

Sun Jan 2 Grimsby Town A

Sat Jan 8 Eastleigh H (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Sat Jan 15 (Buildbase FA Trophy 4)

Sat Jan 22 Maidenhead United A

Tue Jan 25 Boreham Wood H

Sat Jan 29 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Sat Feb 5 Bromley H

Sat Feb 12 (Buildbase FA Trophy 5)

Sat Feb 19 Dover Athletic H

Tue Feb 22 Notts County A

Sat Feb 26 Barnet H

Sat Mar 5 Weymouth A

Sat Mar 12 Solihull Moors H (Buildbase FA Trophy 6)

Sat Mar 19 Torquay United H

Tue Mar 22 Wrexham A

Sat Mar 26 King’s Lynn Town A

Sat Apr 2 Wealdstone H (Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 9 Woking H

Fri Apr 15 Altrincham A

Mon Apr 18 Chesterfield H

Sat Apr 23 Southend United A

Sat Apr 30 Yeovil Town H

Mon May 2 Eastleigh A

Sat May 7 Aldershot Town H