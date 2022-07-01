The 27-year-old Leeds born forward was released by League Two side Tranmere at the end of last season, having been on loan at Grimsby Town, who he helped to promotion from the National League.

Dieseruvwe, who is 6ft 5in, started his career at Sheffield Wednesday but didn't play a game for The Owls.

He made his pro debut on loan at Hyde in September 2013 in the fifth tier before another loan spell at Fleetwood in League Two.

He then joined Chesterfield on loan in January 2015, then in League One, and signed for them permanently the following month.

The striker then joined Mansfield on loan towards the end of the 2015-16 season before signing for Kidderminster. There was then a loan spell at Boston towards the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Dieseruvwe was then part of the Salford squad that earned promotion into the National League during the 2017-18 season, and then scored in the following season's play-off final against Fylde as Salford won promotion into the Football League.

He then scored both goals in Salford's first Football League match, a 2-0 home win over Stevenage, scoring three goals in 31 appearances during the 2019-20 season, which also included a loan spell at Oldham.

He scored four goals in 20 games for Salford during the 2020-21 season, after which he left the club and joined Tranmere last summer.

After failing to score in 12 games for Rovers, he joined Grimsby on loan in February, scoring seven goals in 16 appearances for The Mariners, including in away wins at Notts County and Wrexham in the play-offs, before coming off the bench in their final win over Solihull.