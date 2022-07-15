FC Halifax Town sign striker Millenic Alli following release from Stockport

FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of striker Millenic Alli following his release from Stockport County.

By Tom Scargill
Friday, 15th July 2022, 7:03 pm
Formerly of Bury FC’s youth team, South Shields signed the forward in 2019.

The following season however, Alli made the switch to Ashton United in the Northern Premier League.

Again, he spent just one season at the club before being signed by Stockport County.

Alli was sent straight out on loan to Chorley in the National League North and spent the entirety of last season there helping them to reach the playoffs.

It comes after Town announced the departure of midfielder Kieran Green to Grimsby for an undisclosed fee.

