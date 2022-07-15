FC Halifax Town sign striker Millenic Alli following release from Stockport

FC Halifax Town

Formerly of Bury FC’s youth team, South Shields signed the forward in 2019.

The following season however, Alli made the switch to Ashton United in the Northern Premier League.

Again, he spent just one season at the club before being signed by Stockport County.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alli was sent straight out on loan to Chorley in the National League North and spent the entirety of last season there helping them to reach the playoffs.