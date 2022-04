The move comes after on loan forward Aaron Martin was himself recalled by parent club Harrogate.

Stenson has played twice for Town this season after recovering from a serious injury that had kept him out for over a year.

He had a recall clause in his loan contract that became active after 28 days at Kidderminster.