FC Halifax Town: "The fans have such an important role to play" - Chairman's plea for more fans to get behind The Shaymen

Halifax are again offering £10 entry for season ticket holders of clubs in League Two or above and free admission for under 12s in an attempt to boost the crowd.

Tuesday's win over Bromley was seen by 1,693 fans, and while Bosomworth is aware the cost of three home matches in a week is prohibitive, the Town chairman is calling on more people to show their support in the club's promotion push.

"Obviously we're fully appreciative that we've had three games in a week but we were hopeful that attendances would be higher on the basis that generally they would be because of our position in the league," he said.

Fans at The Shay on Tuesday night during Halifax's 1-0 win over Bromley. Photo: Marcus Branston

"But we don't seem to have had the lift you'd have ordinarily have expected.

"We're playing some of the best football this season that people have seen in quite a long time at The Shay.

"So this is a plea to say if people can find a way to come down, there's a real buzz around the place at the moment.

"It'll be a tough game against Torquay, they've won on their last two visits to us so we'll be looking to turn the tables on Saturday, but it won't be easy.

"But we need the fans to be there and get behind the club.

"The fans have such an important role to play, they really can be the 12th man.

"You have difficult spells in games that you need to be pushed through, but they can lift the lads in terms of their performance, and if they're upbeat right from the start and making plenty of noise, that's what we want, and that they stick behind the lads for the whole game."

Town are third in the National League and have won their last four matches in a row, putting them seven points behind leaders Stockport with a game in hand.

"We've got to be boring about it and take each game as it comes and grind out the best result," Bosomworth said.

"I know Pete wants to try and stick around that two-points-a-game ratio, we're obviously absolutely delighted with our progress so far because it's a tough, tough league, as has been shown by the last three or four games, there are no easy points.

"But if we can keep this winning run going, and try to hang onto the shirt-tails of Stockport, that would be great, because they're on an incredible run.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing.

"Our target is automatic promotion, failing that it's second or third and to progress through the play-offs, and failing that, it's fourth to seventh and try to progress through that.

"We've just got to keep going and get ourselves in the best possible position by the end of the season.