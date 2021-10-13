FC Halifax Town: “There’s still a lot more to come from us” says Slew

FC Halifax Town v Southend United, The Shay, Saturday, August 11, 2021, Photo: Marcus Branston. Jordan Slew

The Shaymen have won seven of their first 11 games this season, with Slew scoring four goals, and kick-off their FA Cup campaign at Pontefract Collieries on Saturday.

Town are third in the National League, just three points off top spot, and Slew has been part of an attractive style of football from Pete Wild’s team that has won them plenty of admirers so far.

“It’s been fantastic, obviously we’re on a great run and we need to keep that going,” he said.

“We’re still getting to know each other, it’s still early days but we’re gelling really well and we just need to keep the run going.

“It’s been a good start for me, I’ve got four goals already and I just need to get more.

“It’s still early days, it’s a good start but there’s still a long way to go.”

Slew’s four goals mean this is already his most prolific season since the 2016-17 campaign.

“I think it’s the understanding that I’m able to do what I’m best at, play out wide and run at players and get my shots off,” he said.

“The manager told me what they wanted to achieve this season and it suited everything that I’m about so it was obviously a no-brainer to sign here, and it’s proved so far that it’s working.

“They told me what they wanted from their front-three and it just suited everything I’m about, all the detail about how we want to play.

“Everything they were speaking about suited me and it’s working a treat.”

Slew, who says he can play as a central striker but that his best position is out wide, was part of the Morecambe squad that earned a unlikely promotion from League Two last season, although he missed the end of the campaign after breaking his ankle in March.

“There were a couple of clubs interested (this summer) but Halifax was the one who were really pushing and really showed a bigger interest than anyone else,” he said.

“When a club wants you and you know that they’re serious it kind of makes up your mind.

“You go and meet them, they tell you how they want to play and it suits you, it was a no-brainer for me as soon as I met them.”

When asked to compare his experience with Morecambe any any potential repeat performance with Halifax, Slew said: “It’s different in that the leagues are different and Morecambe’s style was different, it was the winning mentality and the grit, it wasn’t always pretty but we knew how to win.

“That was the most important thing to our success last year, everyone knew their jobs, and it’s the same here, just in a different way.

“Hopefully I can get another promotion here.”

And Slew said The Shaymen displayed plenty of that winning mentality in their epic 3-2 win over Notts County last week.

“That showed on Tuesday, down to ten men, that was the biggest grind you could get, a man down and you score three goals in 10 minutes,” he said.

“We knew before that we had the grit and determination to win games but Tuesday just proved that.

“And we backed that up on Saturday with another win.”

Slew is adamant Town can get better still, despite their impressive start.

He added: “There’s still a lot more to come from us, we all know that.

“I had a bad injury so I’m still getting back into the routine of playing regular games.

“So there’s a lot more to come from me and the team.

“It’s been a long road getting back, it’s been difficult but I feel like I’m getting there and I’m finding my feet again.