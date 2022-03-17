FC Halifax Town: "There's still a lot more to come" - Niall Maher's captain's column

The game plan we set out to achieve was executed to its maximum and I thought we fully deserved all three points.

No disrespect to Bromley, you know what they're about, they're quite direct, physical, in your face.

But we showed both sides of our game that we can do, we can do the ugly side and we can do the pretty side.

Niall Maher. Photo: Marcus Branston

It was a collective, team performance and on the night the better team won.

You try not to look at the table, although you do have a nod and a wink at it, you do have a look, because it's an achievement of how well we've done this season, to be where we are.

But we can't look too much into that because there's still a lot of football to be played.

Hopefully it doesn't happen but a lot of things may change.

But we've just got to worry about ourselves and take each game as it comes, and I'm sure we'll be where we want to be come the end of the season.

Torquay are a good footballing side who want to get the ball down and play.

They'll be wanting to get one back over on us after what we did at their place.

We gave them a way back into the game towards the end of that match though so we'll be looking to correct our mistakes from that.

But they're coming to us and we'll make it difficult for them if they want a result.

We've had great momentum all season, we've just had little blips along the way, which we've managed to put right.

But there's a lot of football to be played, still a lot more for us to showcase of what we're good at.

It's a case of getting our heads down, sticking to the game-plan, sticking to what we're good at.