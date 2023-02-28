The Shaymen had been on a dismal run of form - it was one win in 11 league games before tonight - but a double from Jamie Stott, as well as goals from Jamie Cooke, Milli Alli and Tylor Golden caused a sense of mesmerising disbelief around The Shay come full-time. They could even afford to miss a second half penalty.

Chris Millington didn’t mince his words after his side laboured to a dismal 0-1 home defeat against Maidenhead United on Saturday. He even admitted he may have “misjudged the quality of the players we’ve got in the building.”

The players on show against Wealdstone responded in emphatic fashion and certainly did their talking on the pitch, as the manager’s words had clearly made an impact.

The Shay

He made two changes to the side which started Saturday’s defeat with Cooke making his first league start since January 28, the 1-0 loss at Notts County, and Fidel O’Rourke, making his first start in a Town shirt.

Mani Dieseruvwe, the Shaymen’s top goalscorer, dropped to the bench while Max Wright, who was replaced at half-time due to a hamstring strain on Saturday, missed out altogether.

The Town fans were particularly vocal about the manager’s position at the final whistle against Maidenhead. However, the “we want Milly out” chants could be heard even before a ball had been kicked on Tuesday.

Perhaps to Millington’s relief, Halifax started encouragingly as a deflected cross from the excellent Angelo Cappello was cleared only as far as Adam Senior. The centre-back headed it back into the danger zone where Alli helped it on into the path of O’Rourke but he couldn’t make a decent connection with the loose ball to trouble Sam Howes in the Wealdstone goal.

At the other end, Sam Johnson was tested after the overlapping Tarryn Allarakhia forced a smart save with his legs. But that was the winger’s only involvement in the game as he was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Tarrelle Whittaker.

Cooke was full of creative energy, characterised by a wonderful diagonal ball out wide to Golden, who sent the ball invitingly back into the box, first time, but, fortunately for the visitors, there was no-one in blue lurking in the six yard box to get on the end of it.

Cappello was causing plenty of problems down the left-hand side, despite the driving, swirling rain which was engulfing The Shay. His cross on 23 minutes was met by Alli but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

The duo then combined stylishly with a clever one-two, allowing the wing-bank to scamper clear and whip a cross in for O’Rourke but the striker couldn’t keep his shot down from ten yards out.

Two minutes later, Cappello, full of confidence, had a go himself, unleashing a half-volley from just outside of the area but it flew harmlessly wide.

It was turning into a great performance from the Shaymen and the chances, albeit not clear-cut, kept materialising.

A low ball from the right was destined for O’Rourke but he slipped at the vital moment, while Jesse Debrah headed a Golden free kick wide.

Debrah then produced a perfect long ball for Cooke, who served it on a plate for O’Rourke but the ball somehow went through his legs.

Cappello was still proving a menace down the left and, after winning Town’s first corner of the evening, he then lured substitute Whittaker into a foul which, eventually, brought the opening goal.

Golden’s delicious set piece wasn’t dealt with and Adam Senior hooked the ball back into the middle before Stott sent a looping header into the far corner. It was Town’s first effort on target but it was thoroughly deserved for an improved first half display.

And, there was a sense of disbelief, amidst the euphoria, as Millington’s men, astonishingly, scored twice in as many minutes right at the start of the second half to give some clear breathing space.

After Alli had forced Howes into a great flying save from a fierce drive, Debrah produced a mesmerising run down the right and found Stott who forced the ball in at the second attempt to double Town’s lead.

The Shay’s annoyingly-addictive goal music rendition had barely finished blaring through the stadium’s speakers when it was set off again as Cooke was sent clear and cut inside before finding the far corner.

It was only the second time Town had scored more than two in a league game all season; and the first time since their last league victory here - a 3-1 triumph against Dorking in early December.

They even had the perfect chance to score four goals for the first time in the league this season but Alli struck his 59th minute penalty against the post after Golden had been brought down.

Town managed the game supremely well in the final 30 minutes and, as the board showed five minutes of injury time, Alli had another fantastic chance to make it 4-0 but he was, yet again, denied by the woodwork after a mix-up in the Wealdstone defence.

Alli did get his goal - and Town’s fourth - in added time with a fabulous header. And there was still time for Golden to produce a composed finish to make it 5-0.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Debrah (c), A Senior, Stott (Arthur 58), Cappello, Hunter (Summerfield 69), Gilmour, Alli, Cooke, O’Rourke (Warburton 87)

Subs not used: Dieseruvwe, Keane

Scorers: Stott (45, 49), Cooke (50), Alli (90), Golden (90)

Shots on target: IIII

Shots off target: IIIII II

Corners: I

Wealdstone: Howes, Charles, Barrett, Barker, Ilungu, Ferguson, Dyer (c) (McGregor 60), Allarakhia (Whittaker 15), Obiero, Kretzschmar (Blu Lo-Everton 77), Andrews

Subs not used: Olomola, Hutchinson

Scorers:

Shots on target: I

Shots off target: III

Corners: III

Attendance: 1284 (41 away)

Referee: Paul Marsden