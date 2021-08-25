FC Halifax Town: "Tidy up the mistakes" says Wild ahead of Woking game

Pete Wild

The Shaymen lost 2-1 at home to Maidenhead on the opening day of the season last Saturday, while Woking won 2-1 at Wealdstone.

Halifax were 1-0 up at half-time last Saturday, but defensive lapses contributed to them losing the game.

"We need to be us, keep working on the positives that came out of last week, tidy up the little mistakes, make sure we compete first and foremost, and press the way we pressed on Saturday, and make sure we're switched on defensively to not give them an inch to hurt us," said Wild, who could be without wing-back Dom Tear at the weekend, after he rolled his ankle in training.

"We had a meeting on Monday to put the game to bed.

"We all recognised there were lots of positives. Maidenhead created four chances all off our mistakes, they never once opened us up or created anything that hurt us.

"So we've got to tidy up our mistakes and make it tough for teams to break us down, because of how switched on we are with and without the ball."

On whether the team that started against Maidenhead had done enough to be retained at Woking, Wild said: "We'll see how the week progresses and how people perform in training, and I'll make the decision on Thursday on how I see the game going."

Wild expects Woking to be a different beast to the side Town have played in the last couple of seasons.

"Woking have had a lot of investment this summer and brought some exciting players in, and you saw that in the game against Wealdstone on Saturday," he said.

"They tried to dominate with an athletic, physical presence and I expect more of that on Saturday.

"They've gone full-time so they're not 'little old Woking' anymore, they're investing in the football club and they've brought players in that match that.

"You know exactly what Alan Dowson's going to give you, number one his sides are going to be aggressive, they're going to be hard-working, they're going to put you under pressure, and you have to be ready for that.

"You can always tell a Dowse team by looking at them."

Town then host Altrincham on Bank Holiday Monday.

When asked if he will be utilising his squad over the two games, Wild said: "Yeah, we may have to, we'll take it game-by-game.