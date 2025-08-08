FC Halifax Town unveil their new kits for the 2025-26 season

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Aug 2025, 17:42 BST
FC Halifax Town have unveiled their new kits for the 2025-26 season.

The Shaymen have revealed the designs for their new home kit, which retails at £54.95 for the home shirt, their away kit, which is priced at £46.95 for the away shirt, and their third kit, which comes in at £54.95 for the shirt.

All are available at the club’s online shop.

Town's home kitplaceholder image
Town's home kit
