FC Halifax Town unveil their new kits for the 2025-26 season
FC Halifax Town have unveiled their new kits for the 2025-26 season.
The Shaymen have revealed the designs for their new home kit, which retails at £54.95 for the home shirt, their away kit, which is priced at £46.95 for the away shirt, and their third kit, which comes in at £54.95 for the shirt.
All are available at the club’s online shop.
