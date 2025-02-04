Live

FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Feb 2025, 18:07 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against AFC Fylde from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:41 BST

FT

Halifax 1-2 Fylde

Feels like a huge opportunity missed for Town as Fylde win away in the league for only the second time this season

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:41 BST

98

Johnson heads wide

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:41 BST

97

Huge save from Winterbottom from Emmerson 1 on 1

Corner

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:40 BST

97

Chance for Ormerod to finish it but its straight at Johnson

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:39 BST

96

“How s**t must you be, we’re winning away” sing the Fylde fans

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:39 BST

96

Long ball by Senior just goes straight through to Winterbottom

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:37 BST

94

Jenkins concedes a free kick on halfway

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:36 BST

94

Jenkins on for Cappello

Winterbottom finally booked for time wasting

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

93

Corner drops to Senior who gets an effort at goal but it somehow stays out

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

93

Town corner

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:34 BST

91

Good pass by High down the right and the cross is claimed by Winterbottom just ahead of the stretching Emmerson

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

91

Town fans wanted more added time than that

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

91

7 added mins

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

89

Boos ring around the Shay as the Fylde keeper goes down again with an injury

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

88

Booking for High for a foul just inside the Town half as Ormerod led a Fylde break away

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

87

Winterbottom punches it away

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

87

Town corner

Tue, 04 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

86

Corner and follow up cross cleared

