FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde LIVE
Halifax 1-2 Fylde
Feels like a huge opportunity missed for Town as Fylde win away in the league for only the second time this season
Johnson heads wide
Huge save from Winterbottom from Emmerson 1 on 1
Corner
Chance for Ormerod to finish it but its straight at Johnson
“How s**t must you be, we’re winning away” sing the Fylde fans
Long ball by Senior just goes straight through to Winterbottom
Jenkins concedes a free kick on halfway
Jenkins on for Cappello
Winterbottom finally booked for time wasting
Corner drops to Senior who gets an effort at goal but it somehow stays out
Town corner
Good pass by High down the right and the cross is claimed by Winterbottom just ahead of the stretching Emmerson
Town fans wanted more added time than that
7 added mins
Boos ring around the Shay as the Fylde keeper goes down again with an injury
Booking for High for a foul just inside the Town half as Ormerod led a Fylde break away
Winterbottom punches it away
Town corner
Corner and follow up cross cleared