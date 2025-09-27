FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE

Live

FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

14:30 BST

Stat

Nine of Halifax's last 11 goals in the league have come in the second-half.

14:27 BST

ICYMI: "I feel like there's a lot more to come from us," says Town boss Lakeland ahead of Aldershot game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/i-feel-like-theres-a-lot-more-to-come-from-us-says-town-boss-lakeland-ahead-of-aldershot-game-5333414

14:24 BST

Stat

Halifax have only kept one clean sheet so far this season.

14:18 BST

14:16 BST

Stat

Aldershot have only failed to score in one game so far this season.

14:11 BST

In the league this season

Halifax - 11th: PL11 W4 D3 L4 F14 A18 GD-4 Pts15

Aldershot - 15th: PL11 W3 D3 L5 F24 A23 GD1 Pts12

14:03 BST

Shaymen

No surprise that Bray starts after his impact off the bench at Morecambe. He replaces Kawa, while Harris comes in for Devonport. Warburton on the bench after his loan at Marine ended. No Griffin, who presumably has gone back to Stoke.

14:01 BST

Team news

Town team

Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami, Cooke, Harris.

Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, Jenkins, Warburton, Kawa, Devonport.

13:55 BST

Highlights from Aldershot's last game - a 4-1 home defeat to Yeovil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOFGNYvZ6kI

13:54 BST

In case you missed the news.....

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/shaymen-dealt-double-injury-blow-as-defender-and-midfielder-ruled-out-for-next-few-weeks-5333072

13:53 BST

Reminder

The FA Cup 4th qualifying round draw takes place at 2pm on Monday, so we’ll find out who will knock The Shaymen out at the first hurdle again this year!

13:49 BST

Warburton

AJ Warburton is among the Town players who’ve just meandered through the East Stand so could be part of the matchday squad. We’ll find out in 10

13:48 BST

Today's ref

Isaac Searle has shown 31 yelow cards and one red card in five games this season. He officiated Town's 3-0 defeat at Braintree on the opening day of the season.

13:44 BST

ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for this afternoon's game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/here-is-our-predicted-fc-halifax-town-xi-for-saturdays-home-game-with-aldershot-5333625

13:38 BST

Today's NL fixtures

Boreham W v Woking

Southend v Scunthorpe

Yeovil v Altrincham

Carlisle v Rochdale

Truro City v Morecambe

Halifax v Aldershot

Hartlepool v Tamworth

Braintree v Gateshead

Sutton Utd v Boston Utd

Wealdstone v Eastleigh

Solihull M v Brackley

Forest Green v York

13:33 BST

Adam Lakeland's programme notes

“Arguably the most satisfying aspect of those victories was the way in which we denied two good footballing teams who are capable of scoring goals to very few clear cut chances.”

13:32 BST

Adam Lakeland's programme notes

“We also won both of those games having gone behind, yet again showing tremendous resilience, character and fitness levels.”

13:31 BST

Adam Lakeland's programme notes

“The players have been brilliant in recent weeks, with just one defeat in our last eight. I was particularly pleased with their efforts in the Gateshead and Morecambe games, winning in challenging weather conditions on Saturday and then being tactically superb in midweek.”

