FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE
Stat
Nine of Halifax's last 11 goals in the league have come in the second-half.
ICYMI: "I feel like there's a lot more to come from us," says Town boss Lakeland ahead of Aldershot game
Stat
Halifax have only kept one clean sheet so far this season.
Stat
Aldershot have only failed to score in one game so far this season.
In the league this season
Halifax - 11th: PL11 W4 D3 L4 F14 A18 GD-4 Pts15
Aldershot - 15th: PL11 W3 D3 L5 F24 A23 GD1 Pts12
Shaymen
No surprise that Bray starts after his impact off the bench at Morecambe. He replaces Kawa, while Harris comes in for Devonport. Warburton on the bench after his loan at Marine ended. No Griffin, who presumably has gone back to Stoke.
Team news
Town team
Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami, Cooke, Harris.
Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, Jenkins, Warburton, Kawa, Devonport.
Highlights from Aldershot's last game - a 4-1 home defeat to Yeovil
In case you missed the news.....
Reminder
The FA Cup 4th qualifying round draw takes place at 2pm on Monday, so we’ll find out who will knock The Shaymen out at the first hurdle again this year!
Warburton
AJ Warburton is among the Town players who’ve just meandered through the East Stand so could be part of the matchday squad. We’ll find out in 10
Today's ref
Isaac Searle has shown 31 yelow cards and one red card in five games this season. He officiated Town's 3-0 defeat at Braintree on the opening day of the season.
ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for this afternoon's game
Today's NL fixtures
Boreham W v Woking
Southend v Scunthorpe
Yeovil v Altrincham
Carlisle v Rochdale
Truro City v Morecambe
Halifax v Aldershot
Hartlepool v Tamworth
Braintree v Gateshead
Sutton Utd v Boston Utd
Wealdstone v Eastleigh
Solihull M v Brackley
Forest Green v York
Adam Lakeland's programme notes
“Arguably the most satisfying aspect of those victories was the way in which we denied two good footballing teams who are capable of scoring goals to very few clear cut chances.”
Adam Lakeland's programme notes
“We also won both of those games having gone behind, yet again showing tremendous resilience, character and fitness levels.”
Adam Lakeland's programme notes
“The players have been brilliant in recent weeks, with just one defeat in our last eight. I was particularly pleased with their efforts in the Gateshead and Morecambe games, winning in challenging weather conditions on Saturday and then being tactically superb in midweek.”