FC Halifax Town v Aldershot preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, May 7

Kick-off: 3pm

Billy Waters celebrates his goal at Aldershot earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

Referee: Paul Marsden took charge of Halifax's opening day 2-1 defeat at home to Maidenhead and the 2-0 home win against Wealdstone. Also took charge of Aldershot's 1-0 defeat at Stockport in October. He has refereed 17 National League games this season, showing 51 yellow cards and seven red cards, and awarding five penalties.

Odds: Halifax win 13/20, draw 12/5, Aldershot win 7/2

Season so far

Halifax: P48, W28, D9, L11, F73, A44

Aldershot: P42, W12, D9, L23, F47, A74

Last five games

Halifax: Altrincham (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (h) W 2-0, Southend (a) L 1-0, Yeovil (h) W 1-0, Eastleigh (a) W 2-1

Aldershot: Dag & Red (h) L 2-0, Solihull (a) L 2-1, Bromley (a) D 1-1, Notts County (h) W 3-1, Maidenhead (a) D 2-2

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (20), Matty Warburton (14), Jordan Slew (11), Kian Spence (6), Tom Bradbury (4), Zak Dearnley (3), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Gerry McDonagh, Aaron Martin

Aldershot: Corie Andrews (9), Mikael Ndjoli (4), Lewis Kinsella (4), Tommy Willard (4), Alfie Whittingham (3), Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong (3), Giles Phillips (3), Ryan Glover (3), Sinclair Armstrong (2), Mo Sylla (2), Toby Edser (2), Mo Bettamer, Harry Panayiotou, Jayden Harris, George Fowler

Manager: Mark Moseley is a former Aldershot player who became a fans' favourite at the club. He was appointed as Shots boss in September last year. After a successful spell in charge of Weymouth, who he guided to back-to-back promotions, Moseley took charge at Southend but was unable to replicate his earlier success at Roots Hall, departing after just seven months at the helm.

Last season: 15th in the National League

One to watch: QPR under 23s striker Sinclair Armstrong scored twice in eight league games on loan at Torquay earlier this season, and has netted two goals in three league games so far on loan at Aldershot. The 18-year-old is a youth international with the Republic of Ireland, and joined Rangers from Shamrock Rovers in late 2020. He is described as a very strong individual with lots of power and pace, very positive in possession and has an eye for a goal.

Match facts: Only Stockport County have won more National League games this season than Halifax (25).

No team in the National League has conceded fewer goals this season than Halifax (32)

Halifax have won more home games (17) and conceded fewer home goals (10) than any other National League side this season

Aldershot have only won once, and have kept just one clean sheet, in their last eight away matches

Halifax have won eight of their last nine home games, keeping seven clean sheets

Last time they met: Billy Waters scored the only goal as Town won 1-0 at Aldershot in September.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay United v Chesterfield

Bromley v Dover Athletic

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town

Grimsby Town v Maidenhead United

Notts County v Altrincham

Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge

Wealdstone v King's Lynn Town

Weymouth v Barnet

Woking v Eastleigh