Live

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Aug 2024, 13:13 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot at The Shay.

Stay tuned to see if Town can follow up last week’s opening day win against Barnet – we’ll bring you all the updates as they happen on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE

16:52 BST

FT

Halifax 0-1 Aldershot

Town could probably be playing until midnight and wouldn’t have scored today. Lacked quality, didn’t create enough

16:50 BST

95

Johnson bundled over, nothing given, Shots try to catch Johnson off the line, Henry’s shot well wide

16:50 BST

94

Town corner, Sam Johnson up for it

16:48 BST

93

AAA booked. Aldershot seeing the game out really well, keeping the ball in the Town half

16:48 BST

92

Excellent game management by Aldershot

Mullins on for Ghandour

16:46 BST

90

5 added mins

16:46 BST

90

Henry header tame, straight at Johnson

16:45 BST

90

Aldershot corner, visitors taking the sting out of the game here

16:43 BST

87

After taking an age to take it, the corner comes to nothing

16:42 BST

86

Senior gets a boot to the ball to clear it behind for an Aldershot corner

16:40 BST

84

Corner comes to nothing

16:39 BST

84

Town corner

16:39 BST

83

Henry booked for stopping Town taking a free kick

16:38 BST

82

Evans now LWB, Hoti back into midfield, Emmerson and Cooke supporting Cosgrave

16:37 BST

82

Emmerson and Cosgrave on for Cappello and George

16:37 BST

81

Terrible decision to penalise Evans there after Aldershot head the ball behind for a corner - never a free kick. Nothing in that

16:36 BST

80

Looks like Cosgrave and Emmerson are about to come on

16:33 BST

78

Good run by Oluwabori before Jenkins is booked for fouling him a few yards into the Aldershot half right of centre

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownAldershot TownNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.