FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town LIVE
Stay tuned to see if Town can follow up last week’s opening day win against Barnet – we’ll bring you all the updates as they happen on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Halifax 0-1 Aldershot
Town could probably be playing until midnight and wouldn’t have scored today. Lacked quality, didn’t create enough
Johnson bundled over, nothing given, Shots try to catch Johnson off the line, Henry’s shot well wide
Town corner, Sam Johnson up for it
AAA booked. Aldershot seeing the game out really well, keeping the ball in the Town half
Excellent game management by Aldershot
Mullins on for Ghandour
5 added mins
Henry header tame, straight at Johnson
Aldershot corner, visitors taking the sting out of the game here
After taking an age to take it, the corner comes to nothing
Senior gets a boot to the ball to clear it behind for an Aldershot corner
Corner comes to nothing
Town corner
Henry booked for stopping Town taking a free kick
Evans now LWB, Hoti back into midfield, Emmerson and Cooke supporting Cosgrave
Emmerson and Cosgrave on for Cappello and George
Terrible decision to penalise Evans there after Aldershot head the ball behind for a corner - never a free kick. Nothing in that
Looks like Cosgrave and Emmerson are about to come on
Good run by Oluwabori before Jenkins is booked for fouling him a few yards into the Aldershot half right of centre
