FC Halifax Town v Altrincham preview

FC Halifax Town v Altrincham at The Shay December 28, 2020. Photo: Marcus Branston

Venue: The Shay

Date: Monday, August 30

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Adam Herczeg. Took charge of Town’s 2-1 defeat at Stockport last season, and their 2-1 win at Notts County last season. Showed 42 yellow cards and two red cards in 14 National League games during the 2020-21 campaign.

Odds: Halifax win 10/11, draw 5/2, Altrincham win 3/1

Season so far

Halifax: Maidenhead (h) L 2-1 - Scorer: Waters, Woking (a) W 3-2 - Scorers: Debrah, Woods, Waters

Altrincham: Torquay (a) W 3-1 - Scorers: Dinanga, Kirby, Mullarkey

Manager: Phil Parkinson. Appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons.

Last season: 17th in National League

One to watch: Winger Ryan Colclough scored eight goals in 28 league games for Altrincham last season and signed a new contract with the club this summer.

Match facts: Halifax have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.

Last time they met: Jack Earing’s goal proved decisive as Halifax won 1-0 at Altrincham in April.

Monday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Woking

Dover v Boreham W

Bromley v Eastleigh

Barnet v Dag & Red

Aldershot v Yeovil

Halifax v Altrincham

King’s Lynn v Chesterfield

Wealdstone v Southend

Weymouth v Maidenhead