FC Halifax Town v Altrincham preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Altrincham.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Monday, August 30
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Adam Herczeg. Took charge of Town’s 2-1 defeat at Stockport last season, and their 2-1 win at Notts County last season. Showed 42 yellow cards and two red cards in 14 National League games during the 2020-21 campaign.
Odds: Halifax win 10/11, draw 5/2, Altrincham win 3/1
Season so far
Halifax: Maidenhead (h) L 2-1 - Scorer: Waters, Woking (a) W 3-2 - Scorers: Debrah, Woods, Waters
Altrincham: Torquay (a) W 3-1 - Scorers: Dinanga, Kirby, Mullarkey
Manager: Phil Parkinson. Appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons.
Last season: 17th in National League
One to watch: Winger Ryan Colclough scored eight goals in 28 league games for Altrincham last season and signed a new contract with the club this summer.
Match facts: Halifax have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.
Last time they met: Jack Earing’s goal proved decisive as Halifax won 1-0 at Altrincham in April.
Monday’s National League fixtures:
Torquay v Woking
Dover v Boreham W
Bromley v Eastleigh
Barnet v Dag & Red
Aldershot v Yeovil
Halifax v Altrincham
King’s Lynn v Chesterfield
Wealdstone v Southend
Weymouth v Maidenhead
Wrexham v Notts Co