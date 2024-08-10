Live

FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:39 GMT
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s season-opener against Barnet at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:56 GMT

FT

Halifax 2-1 Barnet - what a start to the season! Town worked their socks off for that, brilliant result against the title favourites

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:56 GMT

98

Town get it clear

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:55 GMT

98

Barnet free kick on the right on halfway - last chance

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:53 GMT

97

Cross from the right headed wide by Kizzi

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:53 GMT

96

Arthur does well to block a cross

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:52 GMT

95

Arthur on for Oluwabori

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:50 GMT

93

Barnet corner headed wide at the far post

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:49 GMT

92

Barnet corner

Francis on for Clifford

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:48 GMT

91

Evans wins the ball back but then Emmerson chooses a poor pass with players either side of him on the break

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:47 GMT

90

EIGHT added mins

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:47 GMT

90

Header on target, think it was Smith, saved by Hayes

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:46 GMT

90

Evans wins a free kick on the left 30 yards out

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:46 GMT

89

For all their dominance, Barnet haven’t tested Sam Johnson anywhere near enough

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:46 GMT

88

Pugh does well to win a free kick in his own half

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:44 GMT

87

Wilkinson on in place of Kanu

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:43 GMT

86

Cosgrave on for George

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:43 GMT

86

Town in uproar as Marsden misses two fouls on Town players then awards Barnet a free kick for a challenge by Bray, who is booked

Sat, 10 Aug, 2024, 16:42 GMT

85

Cross from deep by Kizzi is held by Johnson

