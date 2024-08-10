FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
Halifax 2-1 Barnet - what a start to the season! Town worked their socks off for that, brilliant result against the title favourites
Town get it clear
Barnet free kick on the right on halfway - last chance
Cross from the right headed wide by Kizzi
Arthur does well to block a cross
Arthur on for Oluwabori
Barnet corner headed wide at the far post
Barnet corner
Francis on for Clifford
Evans wins the ball back but then Emmerson chooses a poor pass with players either side of him on the break
EIGHT added mins
Header on target, think it was Smith, saved by Hayes
Evans wins a free kick on the left 30 yards out
For all their dominance, Barnet haven’t tested Sam Johnson anywhere near enough
Pugh does well to win a free kick in his own half
Wilkinson on in place of Kanu
Cosgrave on for George
Town in uproar as Marsden misses two fouls on Town players then awards Barnet a free kick for a challenge by Bray, who is booked
Cross from deep by Kizzi is held by Johnson
