FC Halifax Town v Barnet preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, February 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Dean Brennan. Photo: Getty Images

Referee: Garreth Rhodes has shown three red cards and 40 yellow cards in ten National League games so far this season. Took charge of Town's 3-2 win at home to Notts County in October, in which Tom Bradbury was sent off, and also Barnet's 5-0 home defeat to Notts County in August in which The Bees' Josh Doherty was sent-off. Also was in charge for Town's 1-1 draw at Chesterfield in December.

Odds: Halifax win 13/20, draw 11/4, Barnet win 15/4

Season so far

Halifax: P34, W19, D7, L8, F55, A34

Barnet: P29, W8, D8, L13, F36, A59

Last five games

Halifax: Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (a) W 3-1, Notts County (FAT h) L 2-1, Notts County (a) D 1-1

Barnet: Aldershot (a) W 3-1, Notts County (a) L 6-1, Wealdstone (h) L 3-1, Torquay (a) D 2-2, King's Lynn (h) D 0-0

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (16), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (8), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen

Barnet: Adam Marriott (7), Ephron Mason-Clark (4), Rob Hall (4), Mitch Brundle (3), Mason Bloomfield (3), Ben Richards-Everton (3), Joe Widdowson (3), Daniel Powell (2), Serhat Tasdemir (2), Kian Flanagan, Sam Beard, Sam Granville, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck

Manager: Dean Brennan guided Wealdstone to promotion into the National League before joining Barnet as head of football last summer. Having replaced Harry Kewell as caretaker manager earlier this season, he became permanent boss of The Bees earlier this month.

Last season: 22nd in National League

One to watch: Striker Adam Marriott is Barnet's top scorer with seven goals. Had a prolific spell with King's Lynn, helping them achieve two promotions between 2018 and 2021. Has also had good spells in non-league with Cambridge City and Royston Town.

Match facts: Only Boreham Wood and Wrexham have conceded fewer goals at home in the National League this season than Halifax (8).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (22).

Only bottom side Dover have a worst defensive record in the fifth tier this season than Barnet.

Barnet have only won once in their last 12 matches.

Barnet have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 away games this season.

Only leaders Stockport have won more games in the National League this season than Halifax (15).

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at The Hive back in October.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Notts Co

Dover v Grimsby

Wrexham v Aldershot

Southend v Solihull M

Altrincham v Dag & Red

Boreham W v Eastleigh

Halifax v Barnet

Stockport v Weymouth

King's Lynn v Maidenhead

Wealdstone v Torquay