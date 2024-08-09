Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s season-opener against Barnet on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, August 10

Kick-off: 3pm

Nicke Kabamba

Referee: Paul Marsden. Controversially sent-off Luke Summerfield against Southend at The Shay last season, a decision which went viral. That was the only red card he produced last season in 13 National League games, but there were 67 bookings. Marsden also sent-off Pete Wild during his time as Town boss.

Odds: Halifax 23/10, draw 5/2, Barnet 11/10

In the league last season

Halifax: 7th - PL46 W19 D14 L13 F58 A50 GD8 Pts71

Barnet: 2nd - PL46 W26 D8 L12 F91 A60 GD31 Pts 86

Pre-season results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: (all away) Hyde United - L 2-1, Mossley - W 1-0, Huddersfield Town B - L 2-1, Barnsley u23 - W 3-1, Alvechurch - D 1-1, Radcliffe - L 1-0, Scunthorpe - L 1-0, Ashton United - L 2-0, Curzon Ashton - D 0-0

Barnet: Hitchin Town (a) W 3-1, MK Dons W 2-1, Chesham United (a) W 2-0, Hemel Hempstead Town (a) W 3-1, Chelmsford City (a) D 1-1, Hornchurch (a) W 1-0, AFC Wimbledon (h) W 2-0

Manager: Former Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan took over from previous boss Harry Kewell having been head of football at The Hive and has done an impressive job. He has guided The Bees to the play-offs in the last two seasons and there is a feeling they could go one better this time round.

Last season: 2nd in National League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Former Portsmouth, Hartlepool and Northampton forward Nicke Kabamba has been a huge part of Barnet's success over the last couple of years, scoring 19 goals last season, including scoring home and away against Halifax, before netting 25 league goals last term - only bettered by Eastleigh's Paul McCallum.

Head-to-head: Played 32, Halifax wins 9, draws 9, Barnet wins 14

Last time they met: Two goals in four minutes early on by Danny Collinge and Callum Stead secured a 2-0 win for Barnet at Accrington's Wham Stadium in April.

Match facts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnet have only won two of their last eight matches away to Halifax - but they are their two most recent visits.

Barnet have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six matches against Halifax.

Nicke Kabamba has scored on the opening day of the last two seasons.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead v EbbsfleetSouthend v YorkYeovil v HartlepoolAldershot v Forest GreenAltrincham v WokingBoston Utd v RochdaleMaidenhead v EastleighOldham v BraintreeHalifax v BarnetFylde v Solihull MTamworth v Sutton UtdDag & Red v Wealdstone