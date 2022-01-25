FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Boreham Wood at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Full story on Town’s latest signing
FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign midfielder on loan from Preston North End
FC Halifax Town have signed Preston North End midfielder Jamie Thomas on loan until the end of the season.
FC Halifax Town have signed Preston North End midfielder Jamie Thomas on loan until the end of the season. Thomas, 25, joined Preston last summer from non-league outfit Bamber Bridge after impressing on trial but has made just appearances for them this season.
