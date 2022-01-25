FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Boreham Wood at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 5:56 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Full story on Town’s latest signing

FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign midfielder on loan from Preston North End

FC Halifax Town have signed Preston North End midfielder Jamie Thomas on loan until the end of the season.

Breaking news

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League clash with Boreham Wood at The Shay. Stay turned for all the updates throughout the evening, plus we’ll bring you an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

