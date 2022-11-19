FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE

LiveFC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Second-half underway
Halifax 0-0 Boreham Wood
Typical game against Boreham Wood reall. Physcial, uncompromising, bruising. Only been one team injecting any life or tempo into the game though and that’s Halifax. Been the better side.
2 mins added. Corner came to nothing
BW corner
Flowing break from Town ends with Capello’s cross blocked and cleared
Shot by Summerfield blocked before Ashmore catches a cross from the right
The BW man back on his feet finally
Think that’s Hunter’s 5th booking of the season
Break in play as the BW man gets treatment. Hunter is booked. Right decision
Hunter lunges in, BW players surround the ref wanting a red, Town players react and it’s all one big melee