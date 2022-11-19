FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
3 hours ago
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:04

46

Second-half underway

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:48

HT

Halifax 0-0 Boreham Wood

Typical game against Boreham Wood reall. Physcial, uncompromising, bruising. Only been one team injecting any life or tempo into the game though and that’s Halifax. Been the better side.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:46

45

2 mins added. Corner came to nothing

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:46

45

BW corner

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:43

43

Flowing break from Town ends with Capello’s cross blocked and cleared

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:41

41

Shot by Summerfield blocked before Ashmore catches a cross from the right

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:40

40

The BW man back on his feet finally

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:40

39

Think that’s Hunter’s 5th booking of the season

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:39

38

Break in play as the BW man gets treatment. Hunter is booked. Right decision

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:38

37

Hunter lunges in, BW players surround the ref wanting a red, Town players react and it’s all one big melee

