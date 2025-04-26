FC Halifax Town v Braintree Town LIVE
Play offs
Town can seal a play-off spot today, let’s not forget. If they better Southend’s result at home to Wealdstone and Altrincham’s at Dagenham and Redbridge, they will book their place in the top seven. That is a big if based on recent evidence though, admittedly.
Today's National League fixtures
Woking v Eastleigh
Forest Green v Oldham
Barnet v Aldershot
Yeovil v Sutton Utd
York v Solihull M
Boston Utd v Gateshead
Ebbsfleet v Maidenhead
Rochdale v Hartlepool
Halifax v Braintree
Tamworth v Fylde
Dag & Red v Altrincham
Southend v Wealdstone
ICYMI - Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for this afternoon's game
Thoughts
Chris Millington feels there have been green shoots of recovery on show in the last two games. I wouldn’t necessarily disagree, although I’d maybe argue they were trampled on in the Altrincham game after an impressive display against Fylde. However, it’s what happens today that’s important. Town still have a magnificent chance of a top seven finish, and it’s still in their own hands with two games to go. Who wouldn’t have taken that at the start of the season?
Chris Millington's programme notes
“The second half of the season has thrown some challenges at us and I am confident we are now starting to settle into a rhythm after a turbulent few weeks losing injured players and bringing in new players. The performance against Fylde, and in part, the performance against Altrincham showed some green shoots of recovery. We have something to build on.”
Chris Millington's programme notes
“We are still hunting down the points needed to complete our play-off push and that is the focus today. Hopefully we will have enough to secure the points needed for a top seven finish and look to today’s game as a big opportunity.”
Chairman's programme notes
“Finally, to our volunteers and members of the Supporters Club, thank you for your help and assistance. We do hope in the run-up to next season and the likelihood of a new era regarding the stadium, we can call upon your support as we dust down for another season, whicever league that may be?!”
Chairman's programme notes
“To our staff on the football side (first team group, youth team and community through the Foundation) and to the few staff on the non-football playing side we say a huge thank you for all your efforts, as we punch above our financial standing.”
Chairman's programme notes
“At this time of year, it is important to thank all the fans for their support, we recognise it has not been the most entertaining of seasons at home, largely due to the pitch but we do need to score more goals!! To all our sponsors large and small, where would we be without you? With all our costs rising, we need every bit of support we can muster to help this club keep its head above water.”
Chairman's programme notes
“In mentioning the Fylde game, a special thanks to our near 700 fans who made the trip to the coast and got right behind the team. Great support, well done and thanks again.”
Chairman's programme notes
“Bank Holiday Monday saw certain incidents conspire against us, namely losing Lewis Leigh, who was making only his third start on loan from Bromley after the injuries to Scott High and Jack Evans, to a sending-off. Sadly it did appear quite harsh and probably one of those tackles where the match referee would simply just book the player and others may issue a red. Lewis was starting due to the illness to Florent Hoti, so hopefully Flo will be back today having recovered, as Lewis Leigh now starts a four match suspension, which all but rules him out for the rest of the season.”
Chairman's programme notes
“After the excellent result on Good Friday against AFC Fylde when, in truth, we could have gone away from the game with three or four goals in the bag, not least Luca Thomas hitting the post and the underside of the bar. It was pleasing to see the quality of our play particularly in the first place, but that is what a decent pitch, flat with grass can do for you, and certainly opposite to what we are enjoying at the Shay stadium due to the breakdown of the pitch structure and drainage system. Hopefully this can be sorted during our close season.”
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s final home league game of the season against Braintree Town.
