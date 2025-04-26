FC Halifax Town v Braintree Town LIVE

“After the excellent result on Good Friday against AFC Fylde when, in truth, we could have gone away from the game with three or four goals in the bag, not least Luca Thomas hitting the post and the underside of the bar. It was pleasing to see the quality of our play particularly in the first place, but that is what a decent pitch, flat with grass can do for you, and certainly opposite to what we are enjoying at the Shay stadium due to the breakdown of the pitch structure and drainage system. Hopefully this can be sorted during our close season.”