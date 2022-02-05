FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 1:08 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action throughout the afternoon plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:15

So that’s that then

That brings the live blog to a close. Thanks for joining us

GAME OFF

Following a pitch inspection by the referee, the game between FC Halifax Town and Bromley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Shay

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:04

Bromley

Cousins, Webster, Sablier, Bush, Bingham, Alexander, Coulson, Arthurs, Sowunmi, Whitely, Cheek. Subs: Partington, Alabi, Trotter, Cawley, Parsons.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:02

Town

Presume that's an injury to Tyrell Warren, which is a blow if so as he's been excellent. Jay Benn in for him.

Spence, Slew and Dearnley all on the bench

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:01

Town team

Johnson, Benn, Debrah, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Allen, Warburton, Waters, Martin. Subs: Spence, Gilmour, Slew, Thomas, Dearnley

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 13:55

Stat

Bromley have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, and have won four of their last five away games.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 13:50

My predicted line-up

Johnson, Warren, Debrah, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Allen, Warburton, Waters, Martin.

We’ll find out in less than 10 minutes

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 13:48

Season so far

Halifax: P32, W19, D6, L7, F53, A31

Bromley: P29, W18, D5, L6, F47, A30

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 13:43

Shaymen

Team news in around 15 minutes. Kian Spence is fully fit, says PW, so has to come back into contention. Suspect it may be too soon for Niall Maher but we’ll see. If Spence does start, would have thought it would be at the expense of Martin Woods, but I thought he played well at Dagenham so would be a bit harsh on Woods if so. Obviously Jordan Slew is available again too but can’t imagine the front three of Waters, Martin and Allen would change as they played well last Saturday too

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 13:41

One to watch

Top-scorer Michael Cheek has scored 15 goals in 25 league games this season, and scored home and away against Halifax last season as he finished the campaign with 23 league goals.

