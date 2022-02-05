FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Team news in around 15 minutes. Kian Spence is fully fit, says PW, so has to come back into contention. Suspect it may be too soon for Niall Maher but we’ll see. If Spence does start, would have thought it would be at the expense of Martin Woods, but I thought he played well at Dagenham so would be a bit harsh on Woods if so. Obviously Jordan Slew is available again too but can’t imagine the front three of Waters, Martin and Allen would change as they played well last Saturday too