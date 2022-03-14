FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Bromley's Michael Cheek

Referee: Jacob Miles has shown 33 yellow cards and two red cards in 14 National League games so far this season. He took charge of Town's 7-4 FA Cup win over Maidenhead and the league win over King's Lynn at The Shay earlier this season.

Odds: Halifax win 10/11, draw 23/10, Bromley win 5/2

Season so far

Halifax: P36, W21, D7, L8, F59, A35

Bromley: P35, W20, D7, L8, F54, A39

Last five games

Halifax: Notts County (FAT h) L 2-1, Notts County (a) D 1-1, Barnet (h) W 1-0, Weymouth (a) W 2-0, Dover (h) W 2-1

Bromley: Tonbridge (FAT a) D 1-1 (Bromley won 3-2 on penalties), Stockport (h) L 3-1, Weymouth (a) D 2-2, Torquay (a) D 2-2, Solihull (FAT h) W 3-1

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (17), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (9), Kian Spence (4), Tom Bradbury (4), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen, Zak Dearnley

Bromley: Michael Cheek (19), James Alabi (6), George Alexander (5), Corey Whitely (3), Byron Webster (3), Jude Arthurs (3), Chris Bush (2), Marcus Sablier (2), Omar Sowunmi (2), Scott Wagstaff, Connor Parsons, Billy Bingham, Jack Cawley, Finlay Lovatt, Joe Partington, Palace Francis

Manager: Former goalkeeper Andy Woodman left his role as head of goalkeeping at Arsenal to replace Neil Smith at Bromley in March last year, and guided them into the play-offs with a seventh-placed finish, before losing to eventual winners Hartlepool. He turned down an offer to manage League One side Gillingham.

Last season: 7th in National League

One to watch: Only Chesterfield's Kabongo Tshimanga has more goals in the National League this season than Bromley striker Michael Cheek. Did go five games without a goal recently but now has three in his last three appearances.

Match facts: Only leaders Stockport County have won more National League games this season than Halifax (18).

Only Chesterfield and Boreham Wood have lost fewer games in the National League this season than Halifax (6).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (23), while only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer home goals.

No team in the National League has won more home games this season than Halifax (11).

If Halifax win, they will have won four consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Last time they met: The clubs drew 0-0 at Hayes Lane back in October.

Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

