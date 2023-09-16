FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax manager Chris Millington.
A tangible sense of disillusionment among some Town fans at what they’re seeing. Just want to see their team have a go and take the game to the opposition, which has not happened
Town have been too passive, especially off the ball. Just sitting back too much and letting Dorking dictate play
Lovely pass by Golden to find Cooke near the byline, right of the box, but his attempted shot is way wide
Nice move ends with Alli’s low shot across goal at an angle saved by the Dorking keeper
Galvin gets a cross from the left into the box but it’s behind Harker and cleared
Dorking’s first goal in just over five hours of football
Corner taken short, cross finds Craig at the far post, he heads in. Dorking lead.
Goal Dorking
0-1
Prior’s header going off target but Johnson parries it behind for a corner with a Dorking man lurking
Game yet to really catch fire. Dorking yet to have a shot on target, fairly even stuff generally