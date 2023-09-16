FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dorking Wanderers from The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax manager Chris Millington.

Show new updates
15:42 BST

43

A tangible sense of disillusionment among some Town fans at what they’re seeing. Just want to see their team have a go and take the game to the opposition, which has not happened

15:41 BST

42

Town have been too passive, especially off the ball. Just sitting back too much and letting Dorking dictate play

15:38 BST

39

Lovely pass by Golden to find Cooke near the byline, right of the box, but his attempted shot is way wide

15:36 BST

37

Nice move ends with Alli’s low shot across goal at an angle saved by the Dorking keeper

15:35 BST

36

Galvin gets a cross from the left into the box but it’s behind Harker and cleared

15:35 BST

36

Dorking’s first goal in just over five hours of football

15:34 BST

35

Corner taken short, cross finds Craig at the far post, he heads in. Dorking lead.

15:34 BST

35

Goal Dorking

0-1

15:33 BST

34

Prior’s header going off target but Johnson parries it behind for a corner with a Dorking man lurking

15:33 BST

34

Game yet to really catch fire. Dorking yet to have a shot on target, fairly even stuff generally

