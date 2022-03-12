FC Halifax Town v Dover LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dover at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:38 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:55

FT

Halifax 2-1 Dover

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:53

93

Town seem to have settled for 2-1 now, playing for time

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:53

Attendance

1,828

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:51

90

4 mins added

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:49

88

Fine save by Parkes from Summerfield’s 25 yard effort. Town corner

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:47

87

Game really should be done and dusted. Another chances goes begging as Dearnley miscues his shot one on one and it rolls across goal and wide

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:45

85

Waters shoots straight at the Dover keeper

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:44

84

Great run by Allen before his finds Warburton in the box but the keeper saves his low shot

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:42

82

Shot across goal and wide by Waters

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:41

81

Dearnley on for his home debut in place of Slew

