FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Eastleigh at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:35 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, as The Shaymen aim to go top of the table with a win.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:33

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:33

32

As one-sided a game as I think I’ve seen this season so far. If Town were in a higher gear they could have maybe had one or two more but there’s very few chances of note. Game still feels flat

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:31

30

Free kick to Town from the corner. Still awaiting Eastleigh’s first effort of the day

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:30

30

Eastleigh corner

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:30

29

Lovely feet by Spence before a cross field pass to Benn, whose cross finds Warburton before the move breaks down

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:27

27

Johnson claims it

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:27

27

Eastleigh corner

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:23

22

Slew nicks the ball high up the pitch near the left corner of the box and keeps his composure to slide a shot across goal and in

1-0

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:23

22

GGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL TTOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN! SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:20

19

Green over hits a simple pass out for a throw. Been that sort of start

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:19

18

Could be a long afternoon this! Simple pass out wide to Warren goes out for a throw. Game so flat, walking pace at times

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
FC Halifax TownEastleighNational League