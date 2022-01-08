FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Eastleigh at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, as The Shaymen aim to go top of the table with a win.
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 15:33
As one-sided a game as I think I’ve seen this season so far. If Town were in a higher gear they could have maybe had one or two more but there’s very few chances of note. Game still feels flat
Free kick to Town from the corner. Still awaiting Eastleigh’s first effort of the day
Eastleigh corner
Lovely feet by Spence before a cross field pass to Benn, whose cross finds Warburton before the move breaks down
Johnson claims it
Eastleigh corner
Slew nicks the ball high up the pitch near the left corner of the box and keeps his composure to slide a shot across goal and in
1-0
GGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL TTOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN! SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!
Green over hits a simple pass out for a throw. Been that sort of start
Could be a long afternoon this! Simple pass out wide to Warren goes out for a throw. Game so flat, walking pace at times