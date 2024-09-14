Live

FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Sep 2024, 13:12 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Eastleigh from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:55 BST

FT

Halifax 3-1 Eastleigh

Fully deserved for Town, their best performance of the season so far

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:52 BST

93

Long ball forward by Eastleigh seen behind by Senior

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:52 BST

92

Cross from the right just out of Pugh’s reach, although Town claim he was being fouled

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:51 BST

91

Long throw into the Town box is cleared

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

91

5 added mins

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

90

Bray on for High

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:48 BST

89

Semenyo on for Brindley

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:47 BST

87

Corner eventually cleared by Town

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:46 BST

86

Eastleigh corner

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:45 BST

86

Oluwabori gets on the end of a cross from the right but can only send it over the bar under pressure from two defenders

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:44 BST

84

Corner drops to Wright edge of the box and his volley is cleared just in front of the line, would have gone in

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:43 BST

84

Town corner

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

82

Brindley with the goal

Vokins replaced by Boutin

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

82

Goal Eastleigh - free kick headed in at the far post

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:41 BST

81

Free kick pulled back to the edge of the box, shot blocked, but Eastleigh win another in a similar position, closer to the corner flag

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

80

Eastleigh free kick on the right 10-15 yards out

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:38 BST

79

Town free kick near the right corner of the box

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:38 BST

78

Pugh on for Hoti

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownEastleighNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice