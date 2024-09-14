FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
Halifax 3-1 Eastleigh
Fully deserved for Town, their best performance of the season so far
Long ball forward by Eastleigh seen behind by Senior
Cross from the right just out of Pugh’s reach, although Town claim he was being fouled
Long throw into the Town box is cleared
5 added mins
Bray on for High
Semenyo on for Brindley
Corner eventually cleared by Town
Eastleigh corner
Oluwabori gets on the end of a cross from the right but can only send it over the bar under pressure from two defenders
Corner drops to Wright edge of the box and his volley is cleared just in front of the line, would have gone in
Town corner
Brindley with the goal
Vokins replaced by Boutin
Goal Eastleigh - free kick headed in at the far post
Free kick pulled back to the edge of the box, shot blocked, but Eastleigh win another in a similar position, closer to the corner flag
Eastleigh free kick on the right 10-15 yards out
Town free kick near the right corner of the box
Pugh on for Hoti
