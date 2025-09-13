Live

FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Sep 2025, 15:35 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Eastleigh from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

16:48 BST

In case you missed the news at lunchtime

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/town-midfielder-heads-out-on-loan-to-national-league-north-side-5316158

16:44 BST

Eastleigh

Understand they’ll be 3 at the back

Townsend, Brindley, Fernandez, Eweka, Pierre, Davis, Tayor, Cousins, Massian-Edwards, Saunders, Blair. Subs: McNamara, Vokins, Humphries, Wariuh, Underhill, Holzman, McCallum.

16:40 BST

Town

I think plenty of Town fans will think putting Cooke and Latty-Fairweather on the bench is the right call, with both struggling for form.

16:37 BST

Shaymen

Angelo Cappello’s first league start of the season.

16:36 BST

Cooke

Jamie Cooke drops to the bench for the first time this season. Has started every game up until now.

16:35 BST

Changes

Great to see Crowe and Hobson back, wasn’t expecting that. Hobson’s first appearance since the FGR game on August 23, Crowe’s first game since the season-opener against Braintree

16:33 BST

Shaymen

Four changes from Town's last league game, at Southend, with Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, Harris and Cooke replaced by Cappello, Hobson, Crowe and Kawa.

16:31 BST

Team news

Town team

Johnson, Crowe, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, C Johnson, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Hmami, Kawa, Devonport.

Subs: Ford, Latty-Fairweather, Griffin, Tarima, Harris, Cooke, Bray.

16:26 BST

Highlights from Eastleigh's last game - a 1-0 defeat at Tamworth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olaJomVxfww

16:23 BST

Elsewhere

Hell of a game at Solihull. They were winning 2-1 at HT I think at home to Morecambe, who then went 3-2 up and it’s now 3-3. York have a goal back at Braintree and Alty have one back at Boreham Wood

16:22 BST

Today's ref

Dale Baines showed 89 yellow cards and one red card in 27 games last season. He was in charge of Town's 1-0 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in March.

16:20 BST

Kelvin Davis

Town’s injured midfielder Flo Hoti having a good chin-wag with the Eastliegh boss just then. So is Jamie Cooke

16:13 BST

Elsewhere

Braintree now 2-0 up at home to York, Boreham Wood tonking Aldershot 3-0, Town’s next opponents Gateshead drawing 1-1 at Wealdstone

16:04 BST

Games so far in the NL

A couple of eyebrow raisers at the moment - Forest Green losing at home to Scunthorpe and York losing at Braintree

16:03 BST

ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for today's game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/our-predicted-fc-halifax-town-xi-for-saturdays-home-game-against-eastleigh-5313476

16:00 BST

Chairman's programme notes

“Prior to the Woking game, an object was thrown from the South Stand and landed just on the pitch edge and kicked away by our goalkeeper Sam Johnson. The matter was reported to the FA and we are on report. There will be serious consequences for anyone identified throwing anything near the pitch or lighting flares. It is absolute stupidity that costs the club time and money and any such person will be referred to the police and banned from the stadium. It is a zero tolerance situation, no matter how funny such individuals think it is to throw such items.”

15:56 BST

Chairman's programme notes

“We have taken the opportunity to try and boost the attendance by charging the adult price for entry (£15) from the last season Halifax Town AFC was in the Football Conference as it was referred to back then, in 2008. Live TV, a different kick off time and we have had a lot of fixtures recently, so hopefully a way of helping people’s pockets a little and including a free under 12 ticket with a paying adult.”

15:44 BST

Related topics:FC Halifax TownEastleighNational League
