FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

“Prior to the Woking game, an object was thrown from the South Stand and landed just on the pitch edge and kicked away by our goalkeeper Sam Johnson. The matter was reported to the FA and we are on report. There will be serious consequences for anyone identified throwing anything near the pitch or lighting flares. It is absolute stupidity that costs the club time and money and any such person will be referred to the police and banned from the stadium. It is a zero tolerance situation, no matter how funny such individuals think it is to throw such items.”