FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
In case you missed the news at lunchtime
Eastleigh
Understand they’ll be 3 at the back
Townsend, Brindley, Fernandez, Eweka, Pierre, Davis, Tayor, Cousins, Massian-Edwards, Saunders, Blair. Subs: McNamara, Vokins, Humphries, Wariuh, Underhill, Holzman, McCallum.
Town
I think plenty of Town fans will think putting Cooke and Latty-Fairweather on the bench is the right call, with both struggling for form.
Shaymen
Angelo Cappello’s first league start of the season.
Cooke
Jamie Cooke drops to the bench for the first time this season. Has started every game up until now.
Changes
Great to see Crowe and Hobson back, wasn’t expecting that. Hobson’s first appearance since the FGR game on August 23, Crowe’s first game since the season-opener against Braintree
Shaymen
Four changes from Town's last league game, at Southend, with Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, Harris and Cooke replaced by Cappello, Hobson, Crowe and Kawa.
Team news
Town team
Johnson, Crowe, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, C Johnson, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Hmami, Kawa, Devonport.
Subs: Ford, Latty-Fairweather, Griffin, Tarima, Harris, Cooke, Bray.
Highlights from Eastleigh's last game - a 1-0 defeat at Tamworth
Elsewhere
Hell of a game at Solihull. They were winning 2-1 at HT I think at home to Morecambe, who then went 3-2 up and it’s now 3-3. York have a goal back at Braintree and Alty have one back at Boreham Wood
Today's ref
Dale Baines showed 89 yellow cards and one red card in 27 games last season. He was in charge of Town's 1-0 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in March.
Kelvin Davis
Town’s injured midfielder Flo Hoti having a good chin-wag with the Eastliegh boss just then. So is Jamie Cooke
Elsewhere
Braintree now 2-0 up at home to York, Boreham Wood tonking Aldershot 3-0, Town’s next opponents Gateshead drawing 1-1 at Wealdstone
Games so far in the NL
A couple of eyebrow raisers at the moment - Forest Green losing at home to Scunthorpe and York losing at Braintree
ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for today's game
Chairman's programme notes
“Prior to the Woking game, an object was thrown from the South Stand and landed just on the pitch edge and kicked away by our goalkeeper Sam Johnson. The matter was reported to the FA and we are on report. There will be serious consequences for anyone identified throwing anything near the pitch or lighting flares. It is absolute stupidity that costs the club time and money and any such person will be referred to the police and banned from the stadium. It is a zero tolerance situation, no matter how funny such individuals think it is to throw such items.”
Chairman's programme notes
“We have taken the opportunity to try and boost the attendance by charging the adult price for entry (£15) from the last season Halifax Town AFC was in the Football Conference as it was referred to back then, in 2008. Live TV, a different kick off time and we have had a lot of fixtures recently, so hopefully a way of helping people’s pockets a little and including a free under 12 ticket with a paying adult.”