Live

FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Feb 2025, 12:54 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s home game against Ebbsfleet United at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the action throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:51 BST

FT

Halifax 2-0 Ebbsfleet

A superb finish by Thomas and an even better one from Cooke make it three wins on the spin for The Shaymen

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

94

Thomas off for Oluwabori

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:48 BST

91

Lovely bt of skill and then pass by Cappello to find Pugh down the left, who cuts in on his right but his shot is blocked

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:47 BST

90

4 added mins

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:44 BST

88

Header on target from the free kick but Johnson dives low to save it

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:44 BST

87

Ebbsfleet free kick on the right about 5 yards from the byline

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:43 BST

87

Adetoro tries to play in Cooke with a long through ball but Cooke was offside

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:42 BST

86

The tempo isn’t exactly break-neck speed but if either team is going to score next it’s Town

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

85

There’s an air of inevitability about it all now. Town dominating and Ebbsfleet not threatening to get back into it

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

82

Jenkins on for Evans

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

81

Cooke fouled midway through the Ebbsfleet half by Tanga, who is booked

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:37 BST

81

Free kick punched away by the keeper and the follow up cross is cleared

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:36 BST

80

Cappello wins a free kick near the left corner flag

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:35 BST

79

Manktelow on for Edser

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:34 BST

77

Ebbsfleet shot blocked before Town clear it

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:33 BST

77

Ebbsfleet free kick on the left 25 yds out

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:32 BST

76

Cross by Galvin miscued by the Ebbsfleet defender before Senior and Evans have shots blocked

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:31 BST

75

Cooke’s goal seems to have rocked Ebbsfleet back a bit and knocked some of the hope out of them

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice