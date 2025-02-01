FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United LIVE
We’ll bring you all the action throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United
Halifax 2-0 Ebbsfleet
A superb finish by Thomas and an even better one from Cooke make it three wins on the spin for The Shaymen
Thomas off for Oluwabori
Lovely bt of skill and then pass by Cappello to find Pugh down the left, who cuts in on his right but his shot is blocked
4 added mins
Header on target from the free kick but Johnson dives low to save it
Ebbsfleet free kick on the right about 5 yards from the byline
Adetoro tries to play in Cooke with a long through ball but Cooke was offside
The tempo isn’t exactly break-neck speed but if either team is going to score next it’s Town
There’s an air of inevitability about it all now. Town dominating and Ebbsfleet not threatening to get back into it
Jenkins on for Evans
Cooke fouled midway through the Ebbsfleet half by Tanga, who is booked
Free kick punched away by the keeper and the follow up cross is cleared
Cappello wins a free kick near the left corner flag
Manktelow on for Edser
Ebbsfleet shot blocked before Town clear it
Ebbsfleet free kick on the left 25 yds out
Cross by Galvin miscued by the Ebbsfleet defender before Senior and Evans have shots blocked
Cooke’s goal seems to have rocked Ebbsfleet back a bit and knocked some of the hope out of them
